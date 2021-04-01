UK Pubs To Miss Out On Selling 85 Million Pints This Easter Due To Forced Closure

Share Tweet Share Email

BBPA highlights ongoing damage forced closure is causing pubs, reiterates Government must stick to reopening roadmap

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), the leading trade association representing brewers and pubs, has today revealed that UK pubs will miss out on selling 85 million pints this Easter due to the fact they are required to remain closed.

Pubs across the UK also remain unable to sell takeaway beer this Easter too, due to restrictions meaning they can only sell food for takeaway and not beer.

It means those looking to celebrate the Easter bank holiday weekend cannot do so at their local, either for a pint in the beer garden or for a roast dinner.

Pubs remain closed in England until April 12th at the earliest, where according to the Government’s own roadmap they should be able to open outdoors only. This will be followed by indoor reopening on May 17th and opening without restrictions from June 21st at the earliest.

According to the BBPA, the loss of beer sales from this Easter bank holiday weekend alone will result in the sector losing out on £325 million in trade across the UK that would have been crucial to its recovery.

More importantly though, it is the second Easter in a row where pubs will not be able to open their doors to customers, meaning families and friends have not been able to celebrate the occasion or enjoy their Easter holiday by visiting their local for a pint or pub dinner for 2 years in a row.

The trade association also said the forced closure of pubs this Easter weekend was even more sad because the weather is set to be good, meaning in usual circumstances people would make the most of the pub beer garden.

The BBPA says it is crucial that pubs in England, following limited outside opening in April and indoors in May, can re-open and trade fully from June 21st as stated in the Government’s roadmap for reopening.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“A visit to the pub over Easter is one of life’s simple pleasures, but sadly for the second year in a row our pubs remain forced shut.

“Millions of pub goers will be missing out on a trip to their local for a cold beer and pub dinner, as well as valuable time spent in the company of others.

“It’s a major disappointment for pubs and publicans too, who cannot wait to reopen for their communities and for who the Easter trade would be a major boost.

“Instead, they will miss out on selling some 85 million pints worth £325 million in trade to the sector.

“It is particularly sad as the sun will be out this Easter, yet people will not be able to soak up the rays in their local pub beer garden.

“It is imperative the Government’s roadmap to reopening in England does not get delayed. We hope our pubs will be able to start re-opening outdoors from April 12th and from there on it is key the roadmap is stuck to and pubs are fully reopened without restrictions by June 21st.”