Employment Minister Tops Billing At Workforce And Skills Event

Jo Churchill MP, the Employment Minister, will share exclusive insight at a forthcoming workforce and skills event on February 28, which also features leading operators and experts from across hospitality.

The all-day conference follows the successful inaugural event last year and boasts speakers from Dishoom, Greene King, Hilton Hotels, Resolution Foundation, Brewhouse & Kitchen, Wells & Co and Lime Wood Group.

The event provides invaluable insight into topics not frequently covered at hospitality events, including:

What hospitality businesses can expect from a future Labour government, including the future of zero-hour contracts.

How to support people with learning disabilities to enter the workplace, with Hilton Hotels and the Down’s Syndrome Association.

Understanding mental health with David Beeney, who opened up about his battle with panic attacks following a successful 30-year career in media and has dedicated the rest of his career to eradicating the stigma of mental health.

Brand new degree apprenticeships being developed by HIT Training, with UKHospitality, that use Apprenticeship Levy funds and can recruit talented prospects into the sector.

The Employment Minister will discuss the huge success of skills pilot schemes, ran jointly by UKHospitality and the Department for Work and Pensions, to help people back into work. The positive impact the schemes have had on businesses will also be discussed by Greene King and Springboard.

The full agenda for the event, and to book tickets, can be found here.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“Recruitment, retention and skills development is such an important topic for hospitality businesses and I’m delighted we have such a high-quality programme for this event.

“The cutting-edge insight from the leading operators we have on the agenda will leave delegates with a wealth of practical knowledge they can take back to their businesses and I can’t wait to hear from our speakers.

“It’s also a real coup to have the Employment Minister join us at the event to share more about the truly transformational work we’ve undertaken with the Department for Work and Pensions on skills pilots.

“As always, there’s so much happening in the workforce and skills arena and this event is incredibly popular. I’m looking forward to a packed event at the end of the month.”