Shepherd Neame’s Spring Photography Competition 2024 Now Open

Pub company Shepherd Neame has launched the third in its series of popular photographic competitions.

Following the success of its first photography contest in 2022, an Autumn/Winter competition was held last year, and it is today launching one for Spring 2024, with fantastic prizes to be won.

To celebrate its current Charity of the Year partnership with FareShare, which fights hunger and food waste, there will be extra marks available for pictures which incorporate food – spring lambs tucking into some breakfast, blue tits picking berries or maybe a tasty treat for your dog while out on a bracing walk!

One winner will receive the top prize of a £150 Shepherd Neame gift card and there will also be four runners-up, each receiving a £25 gift card.

From almost 100 entries submitted for the last competition, the winning image chosen was a fox at Stodmarsh Nature Reserve near Canterbury, taken by Ollie Boughton from Folkestone, securing him the top prize.

Corporate Communications Manager, Kathryn Tye, said: “We were delighted by the fantastic response to our first two photography competitions, and really enjoyed seeing all the excellent and creative entries. We can’t wait to kick off 2024 with more uplifting images.”

“Capture your perfect spring moment and send it to comms@shepherdneame.co.uk with a couple of lines explaining where the photo was taken and any other background information. If there is a Shepherd Neame link, bonus points may also be awarded”!

Entrants can enter up to three images by the closing date of Sunday, March 31.

The winning images will also go on show in Shepherd Neame’s brewery reception in Court Street, Faversham.