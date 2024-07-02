Energy for Rural Hospitality Businesses – Versatility is Key

Share Tweet Share Email

As energy-intensive operations, for hospitality businesses the drive towards sustainability and reducing carbon emissions also needs to factor in the careful balance of customer experience and efficiency. That’s why a fuel that does it all can be a game-changer.

Understanding your options

With busy hotels, pubs and bars requiring a fuel source that offers increased reliability and a controllable flame for cooking, LPG can be utilised for a variety of uses, such as hot water, heating and cooking requirements.

In addition, Calor’s range of storage options, including underground tanks, which can be hidden out of sight, means there’s a solution for every business.

Ready for the future

Despite being one of the most carbon intensive fuel sources, oil-fuelled boilers are still commonly found in off-grid catering outlets. Switching from oil to LPG can immediately cut CO₂ emissions by up to 18%1 compared to oil and is ideal for rural businesses where electricity is simply not viable due to the processes needed or simply because of limited supply to the location.

From providing an instant and controllable flame needed to create mouth-watering meals, to offering the versatility for heating and hot water requirements, Calor LPG is the fuel source catering businesses can trust.

To take this step further, once a business is on LPG they can easily switch – without any change of equipment or infrastructure – to Futuria Liquid Gas which is a sustainable fuel made from a blend of waste, residues and sustainably sourced materials. For catering businesses keen to demonstrate their reduction in carbon emissions, the Green Gas Certification Scheme ensures traceability of all Futuria Liquid Gas delivered to, and used up by, our hospitality customers, while also highlighting the amount of CO2 saved.

