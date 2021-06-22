England Fans To Buy 3 Million Pints Whilst Watching Three Lions VS Czech Republic At Euros

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) hopes that England fans will buy 3 million pints on Tuesday 22nd June when the Three Lions play the Czech Republic in their last group stage game of UEFA EURO 2020.

However, the trade association warned that the boost to pubs from beer sales during the match will be severely hampered by ongoing restrictions, including one metre plus social distancing, no standing and the rule of six.

The trade association says these restrictions will greatly reduce the experience of watching UEFA EURO 2020 at the pub and will limit the number of customers they can have viewing the match.

Because of this, it estimates that beer sales during the match will be 750,000 pints lower than if the game was being showed without restrictions. This, the trade association says, will result in a loss of revenue to pubs in England of over £3 million on Tuesday alone, which would have been vital to the sector’s recovery.

Overall, the trade association estimates 6 million pints will be sold on Tuesday, with 3 million of those being sold during the game itself.

A survey of 1,000 pub goers by the British Beer & Pub Association and KAM Media found that 85% of pub-going football fans believe the current restrictions will negatively impact their experience of watching UEFA Euro 2020 at the pub this summer. Half said they would be more likely to watch UEFA Euro 2020 at their pub if all restrictions on pubs were lifted, despite 91% of football fans saying they missed watching matches at the pub during lockdown.*

As more and more individuals across the UK receive their vaccination, the BBPA is urging the Government to ensure no further delays to the roadmap and remove all restrictions for pubs on July 19th

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: