CAMRA To Host First Virtual Pub Quiz To Mark 50th Anniversary

Share Tweet Share Email

CAMRA will be hosting its first virtual pub quiz on 1 July 2021, as part of the organisation’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The event will be taking place over Zoom, and be hosted by Laura Hadland, author of the biography 50 Years of CAMRA, which was released on CAMRA’s official birthday, 16 March 2021.

Laura will be joined by other industry names and quiz experts via video recordings, to ask beer and pub related questions.

The quiz is free to join, with a limit of six people per team, and is open to anyone, whether a CAMRA member or not. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams of the night, ranging from a Good Beer Box, containing a selection of beers, to a copy of 50 Years of CAMRA and other merchandise.

CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said: “Our 50th anniversary year is one worth celebrating, and what better way than to invite our members as well as their family and friends to have some fun with us. We all miss the company and gamesmanship of a good pub quiz, so we hope that plenty of keen teams will come along to flex their quizzing muscles, and raise a glass to five decades of campaigning. We’re very grateful to have Laura Hadland on board, her work to document the last 50 years of the history of CAMRA makes her the perfect host.”

Registration for the event is now open, via this link: https://camra-org-uk.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvd-GvqTsrHtKs-5P0vie8v5M51tUu0cLz%20

Once participants have registered, CAMRA will be in touch one week before the quiz with all the information needed for logging in to the event on 1 July 2021, at 8pm.

Laura Hadland is a writer and photographer, specialising in food and drink, with a particular focus on beer and wine, food history and local food producers. Her former life as a senior museum curator has given her the unique skill set needed to gather over 100 oral histories and weave them around the surviving documentary evidence to craft the newly published biography of the Campaign for Real Ale.

CAMRA will be celebrating their 50th anniversary throughout 2021, with a host of activity including a new biography 50 Years of CAMRA, awards for campaigners, pubs and breweries, virtual festivals, and commemorative merchandise. Learn more on our 50th Anniversary