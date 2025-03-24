England Women’s Rugby Stars Honoured With Red Roses Mural At Iconic London Rugby Pub

Share Post Share Email

A striking new mural paying tribute to England’s Red Roses rugby team was unveiled sending a powerful message of support to the team ahead of the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, marking what’s set to be a historic year for women’s rugby.

The mural features England captain Zoe Aldcroft alongside vice-captains Marlie Packer and Meg Jones, honouring their leadership, resilience, and impact on the sport.

The trio are set to lead England through the Guinness Women’s Six Nations tournament, with their sights firmly set on retaining their title ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on home soil later this year.

Designed by British street artists, MurWalls, the mural now takes pride of place on the walls of London’s most iconic rugby pub, The Cabbage Patch, which has been transformed into ‘The Red Roses Patch’ for the duration of the tournament.

England captain Zoe Aldcroft said: “It’s an incredible feeling to see this mural celebrating the Red Roses. This is a huge year for us, and the support from fans means everything as we push for Six Nations and World Cup success.”

“This mural is more than just an artwork – it’s a symbol of how far women’s rugby has come. To see myself, Marlie, and Meg up there in Twickenham, at a venue so central to rugby fan culture, is an incredible feeling. I hope every young girl and boy who walks past it knows that they can be part of this journey too. The Red Roses are ready to make history, and we can’t wait to have the fans behind us every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, at Allianz Stadium Twickenham, fans attending the England v France fixture on 26 April will be treated to a half-time performance by chart-topping duo Rizzle Kicks. Their performance coincides with the release of their new album Competition Is For Losers and their sold-out UK tour, making the Six Nations finale a must-attend event for sports and music fans alike.

Stuart Green, GM of The Cabbage Patch, said:

“I’m so excited to celebrate the Guinness Women’s Six Nations with a new look for the pub, renamed as The Red Roses Patch for the duration of the tournament, and the mural on the outside of the pub – celebrating three fantastic players.

It’s great to see the Guinness Women’s Six Nations build momentum and as the most famous rugby pub in the world, it’s only right that we’re at the heart of it. The Red Roses Patch will be the best pub to catch all the action and cheer on the Red Roses. As well as showing every game, we’ll be hosting player appearance events plus sensory friendly screenings – making women’s rugby accessible to all.”