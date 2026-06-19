England’s World Cup Win Delivers Midweek Boost For Hospitality

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England’s opening World Cup victory over Croatia provided a welcome boost for the UK’s hospitality sector on Wednesday evening, with football fans flocking to pubs and bars to watch the Three Lions begin their campaign with a win.

Early Oxford Market Watch data indicates that venues screening the match benefited from a significant increase in drinks sales compared with a typical Wednesday evening, underlining the continued importance of major sporting occasions in driving consumer engagement and trading performance across hospitality.

According to Oxford Market Watch, pubs sold 5.7 million pints of draught beer and cider during the day, with average rate of sale increasing by 55.5% compared with the average June Wednesday in 2025, equivalent to an additional 64 pints per outlet.

The impact was particularly evident in England, where pubs sold an additional 68 pints per outlet versus benchmark trading levels.

By comparison, Scotland recorded an uplift of 13 pints per pub, while Wales saw a more modest increase of three pints per pub, highlighting the importance of England’s participation in driving demand across the hospitality sector. London delivered the strongest regional performance, with pubs selling an additional 119 pints per outlet compared with normal June Wednesday trading levels.