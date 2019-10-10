Essential Cuisine Makes Hospitality Action Donation to Mark Mental Health Awareness Week Activity

Essential Cuisine Head of Marketing Ben Forbes has handed over a cheque for £1,400 to Hospitality Action Chief Executive, Mark Lewis. The amount is symbolic of the 1 in 4 people to experience a mental health problem in their lifetime*, and part of the company’s Mental Health Awareness Week (13-19 May, 2019) activity, which saw members of its chef brigade open up about their own struggles.

Ben said: “Hospitality Action works tirelessly for the good of the industry and so we’re proud to continue our support by way of this donation. Mental health and wellbeing in working kitchens are of such high importance – it’s crucial we get people opening up and talking about their experiences, and that we signpost them to organisations like Hospitality Action so they can get the help they need.”

To find out more about the work of Hospitality Action, visit: www.hospitalityaction.org.uk

To read about the experiences of the Essential Cuisine chefs, visit: https://www.essentialcuisine.com/blog/mental-health-awareness-week-2019-essential-cuisine-chefs-open-up/

*Mind