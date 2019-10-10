New Business Development Manager For R H Hall Exclusive Brands

From 1st October 2019, Team R H Hall are pleased to welcome Nick Sanders as a new appointment to our Sales Team. Nick will be undertaking the role of Business Development Manager for all R H Hall Exclusive Brands – Sharp Commercial Microwave Ovens, Maestrowave Catering Equipment, Smeg Foodservice Ovens, Simply Stainless Modular Fabrications, Crown Verity Professional Barbecue Systems, iWave Automated Foodservice Solutions and the New Covent Garden Soup Server.

Working with these 7 exclusive brand products, Nicks focus will be on growing the company’s market share and also overall company GP – both of which form an important part on R H Hall’s Vision and Growth objectives.

Having previously achieved 9 years service at R H Hall, Nick already has a wealth of knowledge on these products and the company itself, which will enable him to quickly begin to work on the tasks and targets set out for him and the entire company sales operation.

On his new role, Nick said “I am really pleased to be back, building on my previous time and success over many years with R H Hall, by developing our Exclusive Brands. With such innovative products and a unique offering being supported by the exceptional in house teams, I look forward to promoting sales across the many sectors within which we work.”

Team R H Hall would like to take this opportunity to welcome Nick back into the business and wish him every success in his new role!