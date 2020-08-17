European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo Co-Locates With HRC

European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo co-locates alongside Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC), International Food & Drink Event (IFE), IFE Manufacturing Solutions, The London Produce Show and Festival of Enterprise at ExCeL London in March 2021 bringing the entire food, drink and hospitality supply chain together to act as launch pad for the recovery ahead.

London, 11th August 2020, European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo, the only hospitality industry show 100% devoted to the profitable service and sales of coffee, tea and soft beverages has announced it will take place over three days from 22-24th March 2021 at ExCeL London, joining forces alongside Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC, and formally Hotelympia), The International Food & Drink Event (IFE), IFE Manufacturing Solutions, London Produce Show and Festival of Enterprise.

These co-located events will be the first, large scale gathering for the community following the pandemic, bringing the whole food, drink and hospitality industry together and will play a big part in helping to galvanise it for the recovery ahead.

Quinic Events, organisers of European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo and the long established global exhibitions company Montgomery Group, organisers of HRC and IFE are forming a joint venture and will be working closely together on a powerful integrated marketing campaign to co-promote the complementary events to maximise the attendance of food and drink industry buyers from the UK and overseas.

John Bednall, CEO, Quinic Events, the organisers of European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo, said, “Co-locating European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo with HRC and IFE, along with the London Produce Show, Festival of Enterprise and IFE Manufacturing Solutions will provide the industry with an event that will deliver solutions from the entire food, drink & hospitality supply chain, from start-ups to the best known brands. This is a ground-breaking move. HRC and IFE are both long-established and leading events for the food and hospitality industries with a total combined attendance of over 45,000 when last held. European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo, will run in its own clearly designated and distinctive zone, will retain its unique soft beverage focus and identity, and add an exciting new dimension to the overall offering.”

Lori Hoinkes, MD, Montgomery Group said, “In such difficult times, it is crucial that businesses have every resource available to help them be successful. By co-locating six shows together, visitors can now test, taste and source products and services that meet multiple needs of their business from all areas of the supply chain. This, combined with an extensive seminar line-up and inspiring trend trails, means business owners will have the best opportunity to prepare for the year ahead and exceed expectations.”

European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo, 22-24th March 2021 at London's ExCeL centre