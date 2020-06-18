Expert Predicts Big Changes in the Restaurant Industry

A food industry expect has predicted the evolution of the traditional restaurant as online delivery becomes a permanent feature as a result of Covid-19.

Ben Christopherson, Culinary Arts Management Lecturer at the University of West London (UWL) said that future restaurants will need to be more than places you just sit and eat, combining face-to-face dining with online delivery, and focusing much more on their online brand.

Describing it as a “dual-model”, the future food specialist from UWL’s London Geller College of Hospitality and Tourism, explained that such an approach would maximise revenue whilst providing business owners with the ability to respond to the needs of customers.

Highlighting how many food businesses have had to move online to engage with customers, he also predicted this as an area where significant development will be needed in the coming year. He said: “In the future restaurants will be much more flexible with strong online presence.

During the last few months, we’ve seen great examples of chefs providing masterclasses and virtual eating events.

The industry has realised that an online experience is just as important as the experience you provide in person. “The food industry employs three to four million people each year and it will bounce back.

The people who will be successful will be the ones who understand how the industry is changing and develop the skills that are fit for the future. “Those looking for a future in the food industry will need to understand the sector, the future of food and how to operate online.”