Leading Hospitality Figures Raise £3,000 For Hospitality Action

Manchester Hotelier’s Association (MHA) and members of the Hospitality Action Northern Board have raised circa £3,000 for Hospitality Action taking part in the charity’s 20,000-mile challenge #clockupthemiles.

MHA members and hospitality personnel from across the region have taken part in a physical challenge cycling, running, and walking a combined total of almost 200 miles.

Adrian Ellis, Chair of MHA, who ran almost 27 miles said: “We have worked with Hospitality Action for several years now and we were excited to get involved in this challenging 20,000-mile initiative.

“The work the charity has been doing to support our industry and the people in it who are very much in need has been admirable and we are delighted we were able to help.”

Gaynor Black, Owner of GB Hospitality said: “Hospitality Action’s philosophy is centred around support and this has never been more relevant than now. It is one of the many initiatives the Northern Board has participated in, to help our hospitality family at this crucial time.”

Charity Hospitality Action has supported hundreds of people in need in the North West during the COVID-19 crisis and the challenge smashed its initial £50,000 target raising over £80,000.