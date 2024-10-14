Extra Security with CardsSafe

Share Post Share Email

CardsSafe is a cost-effective technology designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while customers run tabs. With CardsSafe, caterers, pubs, bars and restaurants can securely retain bank cards, deterring dine and dash and allowing staff to upsell while keeping tabs. As a result of improving security, managers can maximise profit, increase spending, and reduce losses.

CardsSafe is practical and easy to use, requiring minimal training and installation. The wireless CardsSafe units, which hold up to ten cards, can be conveniently placed behind the bar and work alongside existing POS. The units provide extra security for venues offering alfresco dining, setting the company apart from the competition. Debbie, Director of The Deers Hut in Hampshire, explains, “The CardsSafe system is great for servicing customers who enjoy our outside areas”. One of The Deers Hut’s most significant challenges when keeping tabs was always their sizeable and hugely popular outdoor facilities.

Staying on top of where their customers were seated was soon resolved, and additional CardsSafe units were installed to eliminate dine and dash and dispel potential disputes over tabs or table numbers.

CardsSafe Ltd.’s technology has been a trusted part of customer service for numerous restaurants, hotels, bars and golf courses for over twenty years. The system provides extra security for the venue and customer. The bar tab-keeping units signify to the customer that the venue cares about their card security, a testament to the long-standing success of CardsSafe technology.

For more information, visit www.cardssafe.com or call 0845 500 1040.