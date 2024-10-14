Revolution Bars Group Changes Name to the Revel Collective

Share Post Share Email

Revolution Bars Group has changed its name as it moves forward following recent restructuring.

The group which operates of 60 bars trading under the Revolucion de Cuba, Revolution and Peach Pub brands, has been renamed The Revel Collective.

The company said in a statement to the stock market that the name change, which will be effective from today Monday (October 14) will “reflect better the make-up of the group as it is today”.

The change comes after the company announced in August that it secured High Court approval for a restructuring plan, which staved off insolvency but resulted in the closure of around 25 bars. Revolution ended its leases on several loss-making venues following a challenging period sparked by rising costs and the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Rob Pitcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, commented:

“The change of name to The Revel Collective signals a fresh start and better reflects the businesses and brands within the Group today which includes Peach Pubs and Founders & Co.”

“Change is good, and always provides opportunity, especially now from the firmer platform from which the Group is operating. Importantly, for our people it provides a new dawn and stability from the uncertainty which our restructuring caused. I am excited to be putting the new plans into action and to be beginning a new era in our journey where we can focus on our team and our guests, growing the business and delivering positive value for all stakeholders.”