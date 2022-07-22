Family-Run Scottish Hotels Recognised with Business Accolade

Share Tweet Share Email

A Scottish family-run hotel business has been recognised as the best in the country.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels has been crowned the Family Business of the Year for Scotland by Family Business United.

The renowned collection of hotels includes Crieff Hydro Hotel, Peebles Hydro Hotel, and Ballachulish Hotel and Isles of Glencoe Hotel in Glencoe with a total of eight hotels in Perthshire, Dundee, Scottish Borders and the west coast.

Stephen Leckie is Chairman and CEO and is the fifth generation of his family to head up the business. His wife, Fiona, two sons, Richard and Charlie, and two daughters, Louisa and Sarah all hold roles.

Finalists for Scotland included Isle of Skye Sea Salt Company, The Scottish Bee Company, Redpath Bruce and Wholesale Domestic Bathrooms.



Stephen said:

“We were shortlisted among some fantastic Scottish family businesses so it is an honour to have won the title of Family Business of the Year.

“This award isn’t just in recognition of our family of hotels, but all of our amazing team. Everyone contributes towards the warm welcome and first-class experience at each of our hotels.

“Together, we continue to drive the business forward, recently acquiring Highland Safaris in Perthshire – the latest addition to the family.”

The Family Business of the Year Awards were created by Family Business United to celebrate the UK family business sector, to recognise the diversity of family firms across the country and to celebrate the contribution that they make.

Paul Andrews, Founder & CEO, Family Business United:

“It is an absolute honour to champion family firms all year round, celebrating the immense contribution they make to the local, regional and national economy.

“These awards have grown and grown since we introduced them over 10 years ago and we are delighted by the number of businesses from across the UK that took part again this year. Finalists came from all corners of the UK and represent some truly fabulous businesses that continue to make a difference each and every day, through the provision of jobs, generation of income, creation of wealth and their role in communities up and down the country as a real force for good.

“Their contribution deserves to be recognised and the Family Business of the Year Awards celebrate the very best of British, family firms that have a narrative, clearly defined values and a real sense of purpose.

“Family firms really are the backbone of the UK economy and across the UK they will be vital as the economy recovers from the events of the past few years. All of the winners are proud, British family firms and deserve their moment to shine. Congratulations to all of the winners.”