, “Fatal Mistake” to Allow Family Bubbles to Meet in Hospitality Environments Says PM

Extended family bubbles will be forbidden to meet in pubs and restaurants this Christmas, despite a relaxation of the lockdown rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said hospitality restrictions will remain in place over the festive season stating that it would be a “fatal mistake” to slip away on caution.

Speaking at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday (December 2), the Prime Minister added that there are “weeks, months of work to do” before the restrictions can be relaxed.

He said: “I’m sorry to say that we have to stick to the guidelines that we have set, the prioritization system throughout the Christmas period.

“It would be a truly fatal mistake now to respond to this good news by letting the virus run wild again, letting it run out of control with too much transmission over Christmas.

“That’s why we have to stick very closely to the levels that we have set.”

The Prime Minister said testing and vaccinations over the next “weeks and months” would hopefully reduce infections and the severity of the restrictions.

But he added: “We are not there yet and I must stress that. It’s theoretical and we have to wait and see how quickly we can vaccinate people.

“There are weeks, months of work left before we are in this situation. ”

According to Government guidance published on Tuesday (December 1), people cannot meet up with their Christmas bubbles of up to three households inside pubs, hotels, retail, theatres or restaurants between December 23 and 27.

This is despite those within Christmas bubbles being able to visit each other’s homes and stay overnight during that period.