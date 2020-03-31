Feed our NHS: West Yorkshire Restaurant Launches Fundraiser to Increase Free Family Meals for Frontline NHS Staff

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched by award-winning Punch Bar & Tapas to increase capacity of its NHS Menu initiative – providing hundreds of free family meals for NHS employees working hard to fight the Covid-19 outbreak over the next three months.

Over 1,000 NHS family meal orders have been placed since the campaign launched on Saturday 21 March. This follows an initial donation of £20,000 from Honley residents, Ian and Jill Swire, to provide 200 free family meals a week until June.

The restaurant, in Honley near Huddersfield, is keen to increase the number of meals to 500 a week to meet demand and allow as many doctors, nurses and NHS staff as possible to make the most of the treat.

The fundraiser currently stands at £22,555. A donation of £10 provides one meal a week for an NHS family; £100 provides a family meal a week for the next 10 weeks: www.gofundme.com/f/9yrd84-nhs-menu-punch-bar-amp-tapas

The restaurant is also ensuring that no food goes to waste by providing Honley Volunteers group and the NLCC Foodbank in Thongsbridge with any excess meals to distribute amongst vulnerable people in the local community.

Wayne Roddis, Punch Bar & Tapas co-owner and chef, said: “The response has been absolutely incredible. We’ve received hundreds of messages of support, both publicly and privately, with many people saying it has brought tears to their eyes. With over 1,000 orders having already been placed, including for the June dates, we’re keen to increase capacity to ensure as many frontline NHS workers as possible can enjoy our meals. We hope that, by offering fresh, nutritious, homemade meals for NHS staff and their families, we can make these difficult days a little bit easier.”

He added: “It would be fantastic if our community could come together to provide hundreds more meals for our hardworking #NHSheroes – let’s treat those who are treating us!”

NHS staff are invited to complete an online registration form to receive a link to make their menu selection, on a first-come-first-served basis. The family meals serve up to four people.