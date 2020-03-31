Music Licensing Fees Suspended-Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Music licensing organisation PPL PRS have announced that venues will not have to pay its licensing fees for the period that they are closed due to COVID-19, and will adapt its payment policies accordingly.

The organisation said that there will be changes to its payment system “to introduce further flexibility, including deferred payments, for customers during this difficult period”. And it has temporarily suspended late payment surcharges.

In a statement, the organisation said: “PPL PRS fully appreciates the pressures affecting many businesses across the UK as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wish to reassure customers of TheMusicLicence that we are introducing a number of measures to support them during these unprecedented times.”

To help pubs/bars hotels and restaurants PPL PRS have issued a Q&A guidance section on their website https://pplprs.co.uk/business-update/