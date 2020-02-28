Fence Gate Scoops Five AA Gold Stars And A Rosette

The Fence Gate Lodge in Pendle has achieved a Five Gold Star rating from the AA for their accommodation, while their Brasserie, housed in the Fence Gate Inn, has also won an AA Rosette for dining.

Kevin Berkins, owner of the Fence Gate Lodge and Inn said: “We’ve had the inspectors from the AA visiting over the last week, and it’s absolutely fantastic news to receive not just the highest star rating for our accommodation at the Fence Gate Lodge, but also to achieve an AA Rosette for the Brasserie.”

The AA has been inspecting and recommending hotels for over a century and the Star and Rosette schemes are designed to recognise businesses in the hospitality industry that strive to provide the highest standards in accommodation and dining.

The Fence Gate Lodge is a 24-bedroom hotel with suites, an apartment and a function room and was recently crowned winner of the Perfect Stay Award at the coveted Lancashire Tourism Awards. The lodge received the AA Five Gold Star rating for their commitment to the quality furnishings, attention to detail and outstanding levels of hospitality and service.

Kevin added: “Formerly six cottages which then became a public house, we further converted and added to the building with an extensive build programme to become the Fence Gate Lodge just two years ago; but we really wanted to make it stand out both in terms of the service offered and the quality of accommodation and furnishings. Achieving the AA Five Gold Stars is recognition of the sheer dedication, commitment and hard work of the whole team in creating something really special and I am very proud this has been recognised in such a coveted way.”