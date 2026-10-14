Final Four Contenders For UK’s Best Pub Revealed

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Pubs from Merseyside, North Yorkshire, Tamworth and London have been named the cream of the crop in the race to be CAMRA’s National Pub of the Year 2026.

The Turks Head, St Helens, Countryman’s Inn, Hunton, Cockpit, Chislehurst and the Tamworth Tap, Tamworth will now battle it out for the overall crown.

The final four show the very best of UK pubs, with both fresh and familiar faces in the final round this year.

The Turks Head has been a previous regional winner, while the Tamworth Tap will be fighting for a record-breaking fourth National Pub of the Year title.

The Countryman’s Inn and Cockpit are first time regional and super-regional winners, with the latter only opening during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Countryman’s Inn is aiming to take home the top prize ten years after a pub less than ten miles away, the George and Dragon, Hudswell, did the same.

The super-regional and final rounds of the competition are sponsored by CAMRA Beer Quality Partner, Avani Solutions, and Technology Partner, ICRTouch.

Andrea Briers, CAMRA Pub of the Year Coordinator, said:

“I’m so proud of our final four pubs for 2026. Despite the well-documented challenges facing our pubs and brewers, these licensees have not just survived, but thrived. All four are amazing places that are definitely worth a visit, whether you want a top-quality pint, or just a brilliant community-orientated vibe.”

Clare Harrison, licensee of the Turks Head, said:

“To say we’re over the moon is an understatement! We’re incredibly proud to have reached the final four pubs, and to be representing St Helens at this level is honestly a dream come true.

“But this isn’t just an achievement for me – it’s an achievement for our amazing team, our wonderful regulars and our incredible local community. Without them, the Turks Head simply wouldn’t be what it is today. We’re proud to be a proper traditional local pub where everyone is welcome, whether you’re a lifelong regular or walking through our doors for the very first time.”

Dan Male, licensee of the Countryman’s Inn, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have made it to the last four in this year’s Pub of the Year. In our fourth year of community ownership the pub continues to grow, and we are so proud to be recognised by CAMRA in the work we are doing. Congratulations to all in the last four!”

Adam Miller, licensee of the Cockpit, said:

“What boggling news this is to receive! It has caused a frenzy of frenetic jubilation amongst us staff and stalwarts at The Cockpit!

“This is a pub stripped back to basics, where the pristinity of our ales, ciders, food and wine speak to the uncompromising standards of the producers that grace our floorboards, along with our punters’ intangible whimsies seasoning the atmosphere so dotingly, it is a truly treasured environment to serve such a convivial community.

“Thank you to all the stagehands that keep the wheels in motion, both on the jump and behind the curtain, and thank you, CAMRA, for recognising our little boozer with this accreditation; what splendid company to be in.”

George Greenaway, licensee of the Tamworth Tap, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have made the final four again. It honestly feels just as exciting as it did the first time we became finalists. We were keeping everything crossed, but when you look at the quality of the final 16, we knew the competition was incredibly strong. To have made it through to the final four is something we’re really proud of, and it means a huge amount to the whole team.”