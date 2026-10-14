VATsTheProblem Petition Submitted To 10 Downing Street

Pictured (L-R): Allen Simpson, Chief Executive, UKHospitality; Adam Hyman, Founder, CODE Hospitality; chef Tom Kerridge; Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive, British Beer and Pub Association; Steve Alton, Chief Executive, British Institute of Innkeeping.

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The #VATsTheProblem campaign has submitted the current progress of its petition to 10 Downing Street, with 401,250 people so far supporting its calls for 10% hospitality VAT.

The submission is an important milestone for the campaign to demonstrate to the Prime Minister the growing support behind a fairer tax burden for hospitality, just two weeks out from the Budget, and the importance of building on his welcome support for the sector already.

The VAT campaign continues its efforts in the weeks ahead of the Budget, with operators encouraged to sign the petition, share it with their teams and customers, and visit the campaign shop to download or purchase in-venue assets.

Chef Tom Kerridge said: “The support we have seen from both the public and hospitality for the #VATsTheProblem campaign has been enormous, and it was important that we delivered our petition to 10 Downing Street before the Budget.

“More than 400,000 people have backed 10% hospitality VAT because they know that their pubs, restaurants, cafes, bars and hotels on the high street need this.

“We all want to turn closures into openings, lost jobs into new jobs and shuttered shops into thriving high streets. A VAT cut for hospitality delivers that.

“The petition so far has been delivered to Downing Street but our campaign for a lower rate of hospitality VAT continues, so keep signing the petition, telling your guests and customers to do the same, and keep spreading the word.”