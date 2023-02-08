Finalists Named in Pubaid Community Pub Hero Awards Pubs Recognised for Community and Charity Support in Competition Sponsored by Matthew Clark

Share Tweet Share Email

Fifteen pubs have been named as finalists in the Community Pub Hero Awards, organised by PubAid and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group (APPBG) and sponsored by Matthew Clark.

The finalists all impressed the judges with their outstanding support for their local communities or charities. The competition, now in its fourth year, has been expanded to offer two categories for pubs – Community Support Hero or Charity Fundraising Hero and a new Community Regular Hero where pubs nominated a supportive customer. The awards attracted a total of 200 entries, including 70 from MPs who nominated pubs in their constituencies.

The finalists will now be judged and the overall winners announced in March at an event in London attended by shortlisted licensees and their MPs.

PubAid co-founder Des O’Flanagan said:

“Our heartfelt congratulations go to our finalists, who have earned their place by going the extra mile and demonstrating, once again, that pubs are a force for good in their communities.

“I was impressed by the stories from so many pubs, who have raised astonishing sums for charities, or provided incredible support for local people, despite frequently facing uncertainty themselves. Choosing the 15 finalists was a real challenge and those who have reached the shortlist should be very proud of their achievement.”



John Steele, Trade Marketing Director, Matthew Clark added:

“We were delighted to support this competition again and pleased to see an increase in the number of entries over last year. It is wonderful to hear about the great work done by licensees and their teams and we’re happy to be giving them well-deserved recognition.”

The Rt Hon Alun Cairns MP, Chairman of the APPBG, said:

“To receive 70 nominations from MPs is an excellent result and shows how pubs are valued as hubs of charity and community support in constituencies across the country. All MPs with shortlisted pubs in their constituency will join me in congratulating them on reaching the finals in a very tough competition.”