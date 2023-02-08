Greene King Pub Partners Invests in Online Reputation Management Platform for All Leased & Tenanted Licensees

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has invested in a customer experience and online reputation management platform which all its leased and tenanted licensees will be able to use for free.

Reputation is a comprehensive tool that will help Greene King’s pub partners to establish and improve their online presence including their website, social media accounts and online listings.

The platform also enables licensees to read and reply to customer reviews in one place, bringing in reviews from Google, Facebook and Trip Advisor into one easy-to-use platform.

Using Reputation, pub operators can understand their online performance and make data-driven decisions to grow their reputation online, making their pub more visible to potential customers and appearing higher in search rankings. This in turn can drive increased footfall to pubs.

Greene King’s managed pub business has been using Reputation for over 4 years, which has resulted in improved pub online presence and review scores, contributing to improved sales and footfall.

The investment in Reputation is Greene King Pub Partner’s latest initiative to support its tenants and lessees to grow their pub businesses. It follows a series of social media workshops Greene King Pub Partners’ in-house Learning & Development team delivered last year to help licensees maximise opportunities online to grow their pub businesses.

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director for Partnerships & Ventures at Greene King, said:

“Our investment in Reputation will help our Partners improve their online presence, which in turn should drive footfall to their pubs and ultimately enable them to grow their businesses. I am excited to see how our Partners make full use of the new platform.”

Chris Sparling, Head of Customer Experience – EMEA for Reputation, said:

“We are thrilled to see how Greene King has embraced the power of customer feedback and the Reputation platform. In a competitive pub and restaurant landscape, establishments that listen to their customers’ needs and concerns will be the ones that see continued business growth.”