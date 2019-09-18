Fire It Up: Fuller’s Chef Apprentice Stars In Government Campaign

Shey Soetan, a recent graduate of the Fuller’s Commis Chef Apprenticeship scheme, was selected to feature in the national ‘Fire It Up’ Apprenticeships campaign run by the UK Government.

The campaign, which showcases a diverse range of programmes available, aims to promote apprenticeships among young people, parents and employers.

Fuller’s provides industry-leading apprenticeship programmes for budding chefs, including the Commis Chef Level 2 Apprenticeship – suited to anyone wanting to begin a chef career, and the Chef de Partie Level 3 Programme, designed for experienced chefs wishing to progress to the next level in their career.

Shey completed Fuller’s Level 2 Commis Chef Apprenticeship Programme in 2019. For the 13-month programme, he spent one day per week studying at The University of West London and four days per week working in the kitchen at The Signal Box in Euston Station, where he is now employed as a commis chef. Continuing with his development, Shey has enrolled onto the Fuller’s Level 3 Chef de partie Apprenticeship Programme.

Selected for his commitment to Fuller’s apprenticeship programme, Shey’s participation in the ‘Fire It Up’ Apprenticeships campaign included a day of filming at The Sail Loft in Greenwich, where he was asked about his experiences as an apprentice.

Fuller’s Apprenticeship Manager, Craig Parsons, said: “It’s truly outstanding that Shey has been recognised on a national level for his commitment to our Chef Apprenticeships. We are extremely honoured to have Shey on our programme and he demonstrates exemplary behaviour and attitude towards work and learning.

“Having a chef as part of the ‘Fire it Up’ Apprenticeships campaign shows that hospitality is firmly on the map and a career in hospitality can provide great opportunities for all. The journey we have been on with Apprenticeships allows us to focus heavily on the quality of learning for individuals. The key focus of quality will add to the overall perception of apprenticeships and help drive individuals to look at these routes as viable career options.”

Education Secretary, Damian Hinds, said: “It’s vital that we challenge people’s thinking about apprenticeships which is why the Government’s new ‘Fire It Up’ campaign will aim to shift deeply held views and drive more people towards an apprenticeship.

“At the same time we need to make sure that young people have access to information about all of the opportunities that are out there so we are taking action to make sure all schools invite a wide range of providers in to help young people choose the right career path for them.”