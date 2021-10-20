Foodservice Delivery Maintains Market Share Throughout Summer, Despite Restrictions Easing

According to the latest quarterly update to the Lumina Intelligence UK Foodservice Delivery Market Report 2021, from June to September (14/06/2021 – 05/09/2021), foodservice delivery’s share of total eating out occasions each week remained steady between 16% and 19%.

Pub restaurant has entered the top 8 delivery channels by share, as the delivery roll out at Mitchells & Butlers and Greene King sees delivery from pub restaurants achieve a 7% share. The traditional fast food, delivery specialist and branded restaurant channels continue to dominate with a combined share of over 70%.

The share of delivery consumers aged 45+ has declined by 5ppts in the last 12 weeks with these consumers returning to on premise dining following growing confidence in socialising. Over the 12 weeks, 18-34 year olds accounted for 53% of total foodservice delivery occasions.

‘Didn’t want to cook’ has increased by +3ppts as the top reason (27%) for ordering delivery, aligning with the school holidays and summer vacations and displaying the importance of strong marketing from delivery operators.

Spend on delivered drinks has increased +17% in the latest 12 weeks to £4.97. Growth in drink spend can be attributed to the decline in water purchases (-2ppt) with fruit juice/smoothie (+1ppt) and hot chocolate (+1ppt) growing share of drink purchases.

Consumers choosing a venue based on past experience has increased by +2ppts vs the previous 12 weeks. Value for money considerations are also becoming more important increasing to 36%, up +2ppts on the previous period.

Commenting on the results, Blonnie Whist, Insight Director at Lumina Intelligence said, “During peak coronavirus lockdown periods, foodservice delivery’s share of total eating out occasions peaked at 32%. However, despite restrictions easing and the warmer summer weather, its share of total occasions remains stable around 16-19% each week. We expect this to continue to grow as the nights draw in and the winter season approaches.”

“Delivery will continue to offer growth potential for operators, which is apparent in an increase in share for pub restaurants. Drinks present a great opportunity to operators, with nearly half of all delivery occasions including drinks. Average spend per person on delivered drinks is increasing, so operators can capitalise on this to increase order value.”

