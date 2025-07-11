Footfall And Spend Nudge Up As Some Cost Pressures Ease

Share Post Share Email

On Premise visits and spending moved upwards in May, CGA by NIQ’s latest On Premise Consumer Pulse Report reveals.

The exclusive research shows 92% of respondents had visited pubs, bars and restaurants in the month to late May—up by 3 percentage points month-on-month, and the Pulse’s highest point since November 2024. Nearly three in five (58%) of these guests had visited at least weekly. Consumers are now making an average of 6.9 visits to the On Premise per month—comfortably the highest point of the year so far.

Consumers’ average monthly On Premise spend has risen too, by nearly £9 month-on-month to £115.67. This partly reflects increased menu prices, but it also indicates an uptick in consumers’ confidence following a recent easing of some of their inflationary pressures. Numbers severely affected by the cost of living crisis have dropped by 1 percentage year-on-year to 17%, while a quarter (26%) are going out more frequently than usual—3 percentage points more than at this point in 2024.

The figures provide reasons for optimism after a softening in sales in some areas of hospitality and a dip in the confidence of sector leaders.

However, the Consumer Pulse Report also indicates widespread lingering caution on spending. A third (33%) of consumers say they are going out less frequently than usual, with increases in household costs and menu prices the two main barriers.

Although spending confidence remains fragile, the research confirms that pubs, bars and restaurants remain a pivotal part of people’s lives in Britain. More than two in five (42%) consumers said they would prioritise the On Premise for their spending if their disposable income was reduced, making it a much higher priority than core areas including clothing (31%), home improvements (29%) and holidays (28%). Satisfaction levels remain high, with 85% of guests satisfied by both the quality of their experience and cleanliness and hygiene levels on their most recent visits.

Phil Montgomery, CGA by NIQ’s director of client service, said:

While many consumers remain hesitant about spending, these latest numbers provide grounds for cautious optimism about the second half of 2025. Frequency and spend are both moving in the right direction and a sunny July and August will hopefully loosen people’s purse strings further. Perhaps most encouragingly of all, the On Premise remains an essential and cherished part of people’s lives in Britain. Nevertheless, the trading environment remains challenging, especially in light of the extra labour costs imposed on employers from April, and businesses will need to stay laser-focused on meeting guests’ needs and exceeding their expectations.”

The Consumer Pulse Report also tracks important consumption patterns, including a notable spike in On Premise visits on Saturdays. Experimentation has also risen, with 41% of consumers trying a new drink while eating and drinking out in the last month—7 percentage points than in April.

A range of other insights on category choices include:

Beer and soft or hot drinks remain the most popular options, having been purchased by 48% of guests in the last month

No and low alcohol alternatives are currently perceived as the most exciting category for consumers, after a steady increase in visibility and trial in recent months

More than four in five (82%) consumers have been satisfied with the value for money of spirits on their most recent visit—a positive sign after an extended period of challenges for this category.

Phil Montgomery said:

“Upswings in Saturday visits and experimentation with new drinks are two indicators that some On Premise visitors are growing more confident when they go out. Satisfaction with the value of spirits and excitement about no and low alcohol alternatives should also provide encouragement to drinks manufacturers and suppliers. Tracking these consumption trends and responding nimbly is going to be key to unlocking growth in the months ahead.”