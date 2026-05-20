Latest Lumina Intelligence Menu Tracker Data Points to Cautious Menu Strategies Across UK Hospitality

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The latest Lumina Intelligence Menu Tracker data reveals a hospitality sector operating with increased caution, as operators across restaurants, pubs and coffee shops adapt menu strategies to protect margins in an uncertain demand environment.

Across restaurants and pubs, operators are prioritising cost control and margin protection over expansion. Menus are being actively streamlined, with growth deliberately constrained as brands focus on simplifying operations and navigating an uncertain demand environment.

Rather than increasing core menu prices, operators are quietly driving incremental spend through sides, desserts and extras. These categories offer higher margins and are perceived as discretionary, allowing consumers to trade up without feeling penalised.

New product development is doing much of the heavy lifting on profitability. By introducing premium priced new dishes, operators are refreshing menus and improving margins while keeping same line inflation low on core items and maintaining value perceptions.

Pubs are evolving food ranges towards indulgent mains, premium sides and desserts to support all day and treat led visits, including afternoon and non alcoholic occasions. At the same time, drinks menus continue to narrow, reinforcing a shift towards food led, all day relevance.

Coffee shops remain the clear outlier

In contrast to the wider market, coffee and sandwich shops continue to expand menus and push price more assertively. Indulgence led bakery items, comfort mains and dessert style drinks are driving growth, underpinned by stronger pricing power and competitive pressure.

“Overall, the latest Lumina Intelligence Menu Tracker data highlights a sector focused on resilience rather than expansion.” commented Insight Lead Linda Haden. “With demand unpredictable and cost pressures ongoing, operators are taking a more surgical approach, protecting core prices while using innovation, sides and treats to unlock incremental value.”