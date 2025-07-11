Future Of Historic City Pub Secured

Share Post Share Email

Photo credit Dave Henderson

The Anchor Digbeth, a landmark Victorian pub in Birmingham’s Irish Quarter, will reopen mid-to-late August 2025 under a new operator – after 2.5 months closure

The Grade II listed building designed by James and Lister Lea claims one of the oldest continuous public house licences in the city dating back to 1797.

Peter Connolly, who runs nearby bar and music venue Nortons Digbeth, has taken on the late-19th century Rea Street pub, pledging to ‘restore the city gem’

Celebrated Birmingham pub mainstay The Anchor Digbeth is to reopen mid-to-late August 2025, with the new proprietor pledging to ‘restore the city gem to its original glory’.

Peter Connolly, founder-director of community bar and music venue Nortons Digbeth on nearby Meriden Street, has taken on the Grade II listed Victorian landmark and business following its closure under previous management in June 2025.

The hospitality and NTE professional will work with experts to sensitively and meticulously revive the building’s classic interior and exterior features including the original bar fittings, pincushion leather bench seating, brass fixtures.

The renovation will also introduce new elements in keeping with the building, alongside revitalising The Anchor’s original snug and lounge bars.

Mr Connolly said: “It’s a great honour to take on The Anchor; a legendary pub which has always held a special place in my heart.

“I sampled my first proper cask ale in the Anchor many years ago, and have used it regularly to meet family and friends, and with our staff on industry nights.

“The Anchor is a hugely significant pub in terms of tradition and heritage. It’s a must-visit for cask fans, having won CAMRA pub of the year three times.

“It’s a pub with huge community ties, and we appreciate how much the building means to so many people which is why we have now started work to restore the Anchor to its original glory.”

Plans for the venue include a regular live music programme; screening rugby, football, and Irish sports including GAA, a dedicated approach to featuring local and regional ales and drinks brands, and collaborations with cultural organisations from across the city and region.

Gerry Keane, previous licensee (1983-2016) and current owner of The Anchor Digbeth, said:

“Peter shares my love for this very special building, as well as an ambition to restore it and see it secure its place as a jewel of the Irish Quarter.

“I look forward to seeing The Anchor Digbeth develop over the coming months and years.”

“We thank Julian Rose-Gibbs for taking charge of The Anchor for the last eight years.”