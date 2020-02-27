Foresters Arms Re-Opened After Transformational £200k Refurbishment!

The Foresters Arms, a community pub in the bustling town of Reading re-opened last weekend on the 22nd February, following a huge joint £200,000 investment by leading community pub group Admiral Taverns and new licensee, Maria Dykes. Maria not only brings local knowledge to the pub, but a wealth of experience having worked in the industry for 25 years.

The opening on Saturday saw over 600 guests come through the doors, with exceptional feedback from both new and existing customers. Local Mayor, Councillor Paul Woodward had a sneak peak on Friday of the exciting refurbishment, when he cut the ribbon to officially open the pub.

Commentating on the refurbishment, licensee Maria Dykes said: “The refurbishment with Admiral has given us a great opportunity to open up the pub and create a real community hub. Everyone has been so supportive of the refurbishment and the opening weekend could not have gone any better! I can’t wait to continue the adventure with this fantastic community.”

Local band, Dirtbag who own Purple Turtle in Reading will be the first live music act at the Foresters Arms on the 7th March. The local community will benefit from a new horseshoe bar, traditional oak floor, new quirky interior, new toilets, as well as new fittings, fixtures and designs all from Maria.

In the summer months, the beautiful beer garden will play host to charity events, local acoustic music, BBQ Caribbean days, as well as mum and toddler groups. Sky Sports and BT will also be on offer in the pub.

Commentating on the Foresters Arms, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, Mick Sheridan said: “Maria has done a fantastic job with the new look of the Foresters Arms, the locals will be ecstatic. The pub looks double the size, and with even more food and drinks on offer than before, I am confident the pub will thrive in this community. Don’t miss out on visiting a spectacular pub, with an even more spectacular licensee.”