Former BHA Chair Awarded Master Innholder Status

The former Chair of Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) is one of ten industry-leading hotel professionals to be awarded the prestigious Master Innholder status.

Raphael Herzog, who was BHA chair for six years until last month, went through a rigorous application process, will receive the award at a special presentation next month.

Founded by the Worshipful Company of Innholders, the award recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, influence and dedication within the hospitality industry.

Each recipient has shown a strong commitment to upholding best practices, driving industry standards forward and inspiring both peers and the next generation of hospitality talent.

Raphael has worked in the hotel and hospitality sector for well over 25 years, starting in his native France before moving to the UK in 2002, working in many properties and with many brands.

He was involved in the opening for the first five-star DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in the UK (and the second in Europe).

He relocated to the South West in 2010 and took up his current position, as General Manager of the DeVere Tortworth Court just outside Bristol, in June 2018.

He has been a Member of the Institute of Hospitality since May 2018 and a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality since 2023.

He was elected Chair of the BHA in April 2019, after being deputy for nine months, a position he proudly held until April 2025.

He said: “Being awarded Master Innholder status is a true honour and a significant milestone in my career.

“It recognises not only personal dedication and leadership within the hospitality industry, but also a deep commitment to excellence, mentorship, and continuous professional development.

“I am proud to join a respected community of professionals who are passionate about shaping the future of hospitality and supporting the next generation of leaders.”

Adam Flint, Raphael’s success as BHA Chair, said:

“Huge congratulations to Raphael for achieving this prestigious award, it’s extremely well deserved.

“Raphael has worked extremely hard to positively promote the hospitality sector and to inspire and motivate young people to consider long-term careers in this vibrant, exciting, industry which I am sure he will continue to do as a Master Innholder.”