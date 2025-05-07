Slug & Lettuce Celebrates 40 Iconic Years With Bold Future Plans

Share Post Share Email

Stonegate Group’s iconic Slug & Lettuce brand marks a major milestone as it turns 40 this month.

The brand, which now boasts 77 locations across the UK, is marking this significant milestone with a series of celebrations that include new cocktail menus, themed brunches, and exclusive collaborations.

When Hugh Corbett opened the first Slug & Lettuce on Islington Green in 1985, it was a groundbreaking move in an era when the pub environment was very traditional. Slug & Lettuce introduced a more youthful, modern, and female-friendly design, setting it apart from other pubs. By focusing on providing a contemporary, welcoming space for both men and women, the brand quickly gained popularity.

With continuous investment in key sites, including the recent six-figure investment in Slug & Lettuce’s new Glasgow location at the former Missoula site back in October, as well as York Riverside in March, the brand remains a cornerstone of the UK’s bar scene. More exciting updates are on the way, with further six-figure investments planned for sites like Slug & Lettuce Lincoln and Newcastle Central, as Stonegate continues rolling out the brand’s fresh, modern look across the estate.

Overall, Stonegate has invested more than £5 million in the last 18 months in transforming key sites including Slug & Lettuce Deansgate, Birmingham Brindley Place, Solihull, Albert Square, County Hall, Glasgow, Hanover Street, York Riverside and Oxford Circus.

As part of the birthday celebrations, Slug & Lettuce is going all out with a host of activities designed to engage new and existing guests. From limited-edition cocktails to themed brunches and a birthday truck tour across the UK, there’s something for everyone. The brand will serve nine iconic cocktails, including some fan favourites from the past and exciting new additions, and launch a “cocktail forest” of shareable options.

In addition to the limited-time drink offerings, Slug & Lettuce will be offering birthday-themed brunches, including a nostalgic 90s vs 00s event.

Stonegate Group CEO, David McDowall, said:

“Slug & Lettuce has evolved into a true staple of the British high street, beloved by generations of guests. From its humble beginnings in 1985 to its continued reinvention today, S&L has worked hard to continue offering modern, vibrant spaces for guests to come together and enjoy great food, drinks, and experiences. As we celebrate 40 years of success, we’re more committed than ever to Slug’s development.

“At Stonegate, our mission is simple: bringing people together through our passion for great pubs, bars, and venues. Slug & Lettuce will continue to be a place where people come together to create lasting memories, and we look forward to building on its legacy in the years to come.”