Sunshine Boosts Wetherspoon Sales as Pub Giant Reports Solid Quarter

UK pub operator J D Wetherspoon has reported a robust trading update for the 13 weeks to 27 April 2025, with a boost in like-for-like sales attributed in part to the spell of warm weather experienced across the country.

The group saw like-for-like sales climb by 5.6% compared with the same period last year. On a year-to-date basis, like-for-like figures are up by 5.1%. Total sales, which factor in changes to the company’s estate, rose by 5% during the quarter and by 4.2% year to date.

According to the company, the slightly lower growth in total sales is largely due to the sale of a small number of sites. Over the quarter, Wetherspoon opened two new pubs while disposing of seven. Looking ahead, the group plans to add another four or five pubs before the end of the current financial year, with around 10 further openings expected in the next.

In terms of property investment, Wetherspoon acquired the freehold interest in seven of its previously leased pubs at a combined cost of £17 million during the year to date. These strategic acquisitions form part of the company’s ongoing focus on enhancing long-term value and operational control.

The chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin, said:

“The company’s main ambition, as always, is to improve its appeal to staff and customers. In this connection, for example, the company has invested in new staff facilities in 520 pubs (49 in the current year), including staff rooms and changing rooms, with approximately 270 planned for the future. The investment per pub is approximately £100,000.

“The product range for customers continues to evolve. For example, the company has recently introduced, nationwide, the highly regarded Jaipur traditional ale from the Thornbridge Brewery, as well as renowned international beer brands, Kronenbourg 1664 Biere and Poretti.

“As regards the menu, new initiatives include a gourmet burger offer, which has proved extremely popular in the pubs in which it has been trialled.

“Bearing in mind that recent trading has been helped by favourable weather, the company anticipates a reasonable outcome for the financial year, notwithstanding previously reported wage and tax increases of approximately £1.2 million per week.”

Julie Palmer, Partner at Begbies Traynor, commented:

“While like-for-like sales continue to impress at JD Wetherspoon, there remains a question over whether this will translate into meaningful profit growth, or whether the company will be weighed down by additional labour costs.

“With wage and tax increases creating an eye-watering £1.2 million hit per week, Wetherspoon’s must find a way to balance the books and maintain its hallmark low prices that are one of the cornerstones to its enduring appeal.

“Despite the ongoing pressures in the hospitality sector, it is clear that pub goers are still finding the time and money to enjoy a drink in the sunshine, and that Wetherspoon’s remains the choice of pub for many.”