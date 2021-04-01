Former International Poker Star Buy’s Canterbury Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

Former International poker player Sam Holden has purchased the Monument pub in Canterbury and is aiming to bring the pub back to life after a year of closure.

The pub was sold on behalf of local brewers, Shepherd Neame, through business property adviser, Christie & Co .

Dating back to 1802, the Grade II listed property enjoys a prime main road location along St Dunstans Street, close to Canterbury’s historic city centre, Canterbury West station, and the city’s various universities campuses.

The attractive terrace building comprises a two-section front bar containing many original features which fill it with character, including a large fireplace and exposed ceiling beams, along with three additional seating areas split over two levels and a large beer garden to the rear. Additionally, a five-bedroom owner’s flat is located on the second floor.

Whilst Mr Holden’s family has been associated with the hospitality industry in the past, he left college to take up his passion of poker and rose to fame at the age of 22 when he made it to the final table of the World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas, just a year after turning professional. His winnings at the tournament topped $750,000 which allowed him to enjoy the next four years travelling the UK and the world stage representing 888 Poker.

Retiring early, Mr Holden returned to Canterbury to study philosophy, and since graduating, has decided to explore his other passions: British pubs and real ale, with a foray into the licensed hospitality sector. He plans to re-open The Monument once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, with a wide selection of interesting beers and food, taking advantage of the classic interior and delightful gardens to the rear.

Mr Holden comments, “Having been looking for my next project for some time, I am delighted to have completed the deal on The Monument. The pub presents an exciting opportunity in an industry I am very passionate about, whilst also being in a great location in a city that I love. I look forward to welcoming customers in the summer who should expect a warm welcome from me behind the bar, as well as high quality food and drink at a reasonable price.”