Live Streamed Bonkers Bake-Off Event Raises Over £10,000 In Support Of Leicestershire Charity Loros Hospice

Leicestershire businesses Welcomm Communications and Trucklink EU joined forces to organise the Bonkers Bake Off; a charity event that saw nine business leaders and sporting legends welcome @WelcommComms Facebook live viewers into their kitchens for a bake-off challenge like no other…

On the night, superpowers were launched to disadvantage the bakers; making it next to impossible to bake a deviously difficult LOROS family sponge recipe… that was missing a few key measurements, ingredients and timings!

The fabulous baker line up included:

Tom Warner, Founder of global brand ‘Warner’s Distillery’

Emma Collett, Chief Operating Officer of national retailer ‘Tapi Carpets and Floors’

George Chuter, ex-England Rugby and ‘Leicester Tigers’ player

Johanna Constantinou, Brand and Communications Director at ‘Tapi Carpets and Floors’

Chris Greenwell, Dispute Resolution Partner at ‘Gateley Legal’

Ian Guyler, of ‘Ian Guyler Business Consulting’

Debbie Powell, Projects & Innovation Director at ‘Tapi Carpets and Floors’

Wendy Savill, Financial Director at ‘Sygnet Group Limited’

Mark Smith, Founder of ‘Truinvest Group Limited’

Organised to spread some joy and raise vital funds for LOROS Hospice, a charity that provides provide free, compassionate care and support to terminally ill adult patients, their family and carers, the event also featured a charity auction showcasing generously donated lots from businesses across the region.

Speaking on the night, Chris Greenwell a Dispute Resolution Partner at ‘Gateley Legal’ and LOROS Hospice Trustee shared:

“On behalf of LOROS, I want to thank everyone at Welcomm and Trucklink for going absolutely beyond the call of duty. The hospice has experienced a funding deficit of more than £2mil as a result of the pandemic, which is why LOROS loves people like you. Thank you to all of our participants, and those that watched the event and donated towards the fundraising total – absolutely fantastic.

Adding to this, Bruce Smith, Partnership Development Co-Ordinator at LOROS Hospice added:

“We are genuinely blown away by the energy, enthusiasm and outright skill shown by the teams at Welcomm and Trucklink in putting together such a slick, well run hilarious event. You are fundraising pioneers for sure!

Laura Betts, Fundraising Manager at LOROS Hospice echoed Bruce’s comments:

“Everyone at LOROS has been blown away by your tremendous commitment and enthusiasm for the upcoming Rocket Round Leicester project and the Bonkers Bake Off event – we are so grateful to you for all that you are doing.”

Feeling inspired on the night was the winner; Leicester Mercury’s Inspirational Woman of the Year, Wendy Savill – who was voted ‘Star Baker’ by the Facebook live audience. Wendy celebrated with a twirl live on air!

Between the donations received on the JustGiving page, and the auction lot contributions, the fundraising target of £10,000 has been smashed, and both Welcomm Communications and Trucklink EU are both incredibly proud to have achieved this for a very worthy cause. The recorded event remains on Facebook, and can be replayed on Welcomm Communication’s Facebook Page @WelcommComms.

JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/welcomm-trucklinkeu

Re-watch the Bonkers Bake Off event in full on Welcomm’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/WelcommComms/videos/

Short video clip available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkWZv3O4_Zw

The full video is available to view here: https://www.facebook.com/308971662510730/videos/3357966570975427

All event details: https://welcomm.co.uk/we-need-you