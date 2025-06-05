FSB CEO Julie Lilley Joins Ask For Angela As Ambassador To Expand Safety Initiative To Small Businesses Beyond Night-Time Economy

Share Post Share Email

Julie Lilley, Chief Executive of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), has been appointed as an ambassador for Ask for Angela, a pioneering safety scheme designed to support individuals who feel vulnerable or unsafe in public spaces, to help the scheme reach more small businesses in other sectors beyond the night-time economy. FSB is a grassroots organisation that gives a voice to 5.5 million small businesses across the UK.

Ask for Angela launched in 2016 and provides discreet assistance to those in need by training venue staff in vulnerability management. When someone “Asks for Angela,” trained staff recognise the request as a call for help and respond appropriately—whether by calling security, leading the individual to a safe space, or facilitating a discreet exit. Venues that participate can access free Ask for Angela staff training and opt for BIIAB-accredited vulnerability training to ensure their teams know exactly how to respond.

Historically, the scheme has been widely adopted in hospitality and nightlife venues but Ask for Angela is now looking to expand its reach into other business sectors. By appointing Julie Lilley as an ambassador, the initiative hopes to raise awareness among small businesses, encouraging them to participate and offer safe spaces where people can seek support. This could include cafés, retail stores, co-working spaces, clinics and other venues where people may feel vulnerable.

Sylvia Oates, Director of Ask for Angela, said:

“I’m very grateful to have Julie’s support, along with our other amazing ambassadors who have pledged their commitment to the scheme. They all share our mission to reduce violence against women, girls, and other vulnerable groups while improving public safety.”

Julie Lilley, CEO of FSB and new ambassador, said:

“I’m honoured to support Ask for Angela. Over 70 per cent of women in the UK have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces, and one in five LGBT people have faced hate crimes. As well as women, I like that the initiative offers help to vulnerable boys and men who can be often under threat. This initiative is crucial, and I look forward to using my connections and FSB’s platform to help expand its reach.”

Ask for Angela was originally developed by Lincolnshire County Council and now has a growing network of ambassadors from diverse sectors, all committed to reducing violence against women, girls, and other vulnerable groups while improving public safety.

For more information, visit Ask for Angela Ambassadors.