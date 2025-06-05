Bidfood Bolsters Its Network With Opening Of Latest New Depot

Share Post Share Email

Continuing to place emphasis on developing long-term infrastructure, Bidfood, one of the UK’s leading foodservice providers, has confirmed that its new depot in Worcester is now opening and phasing in deliveries from this summer until later this year.

Located on the Worcester Six Business Park, the site is already proving an excellent addition to Bidfood’s network, offering transport links to the Midlands region and serving the communities in which it operates by providing around 200 new jobs to local people.

The new depot covers 60,000 sq ft and boasts high quality, modern facilities as well as offering additional capacity supporting growing customer demand in and around the Birmingham area.

Mark Wood, Chief Operating Officer at Bidfood said “Worcester will provide an outstanding addition to our already strong depot network. The introduction of yet another new depot continues to emphasise the importance that we place on long-term investment in our infrastructure.

“Following record volumes of items handled by the Bidfood network recently, the addition of this new depot will further enhance our ability to provide our customers with service excellence and ultimately place us closer to them.”

The wholesaler can also confirm the development of a 28th depot in Durham, expecting to open sometime in the summer of 2026, strengthening Bidfood’s estate in the North-East.

Further updates will follow.