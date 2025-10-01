Fullers Announce Return of “Only in the Pub” Celebration of Cask Ale

Share Post Share Email

Fuller’s has announced the return of Only in the Pub – its campaign celebrating cask ale. Following last year’s successful campaign, which put cask ale back into growth across its estate, Only in the Pub returns – highlighting the craft and passion that goes into brewing and serving the perfect pint of cask ale. The campaign also celebrates all the different customers that enjoy cask ale in Fuller’s pubs – whether that’s after work drinks in the city, watching rugby with friends or catching up over a roast.

This year’s campaign launched during Cask Ale Week and, over the next five weeks, will see a number of exclusive new brews on the bar – plus the return of seasonal favourites such as Red Fox. There will also be a series of beer tasting events in a number of Fuller’s pubs – offering beer-lovers the opportunity to be some of the first to try new brews such as Prize Old Ale, and the 180th Anniversary Ale brewed in celebration of the Company’s 180th anniversary this year.

Only in the Pub also sees the return of the popular Magic Stamp – Fuller’s digital cask ale loyalty card. On the Magic Stamp app, receive a digital stamp for every Asahi cask ale you purchase – Fuller’s, Gales or Dark Star – and after five stamps, the next pint will be on the house.

Sam Bourke, Fuller’s Marketing Director, said:

“Cask ale is at the heart of Fuller’s and we celebrate it year-round – but Only in the Pub is our chance to put it in the spotlight.

“Our Only in the Pub campaign targets all cask ale enthusiasts and emphasises sustainability and freshness – appealing to younger drinkers. Cask ale, the freshest beer form, boasts rich heritage and minimal processing. It’s sustainable – with low beer miles and waste – attracting eco-conscious consumers.

“Fuller’s pubs serve some of the freshest pints out there so a big thank you to our teams for ensuring our beers are well-kept and for keeping a keen knowledge about the wonderful world of cask ale. Whether you’re a cask ale novice or well-versed with it, celebrate cask ale with us – Only in the Pub.”