Greene King Celebrates Pub Franchisees With Dedicated Franchise Awards

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise business unit of Greene King, has celebrated the success of its franchisees with an awards ceremony held as part of a dedicated ‘Franchise Festival’ at Leicester Racecourse.

The Pub Partners Franchise Awards recognise the very best of Greene King Pub Partners’ franchisees, who operate Hive and Nest pubs in partnership with Greene King.

The awards were attended by franchise partners from across the UK and celebrated their achievements with a festival atmosphere, including a live band, ‘bandeoke’, and a DJ set. Suppliers including Greene King Brewery, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Bacardi, Global Brands Limited and more stocked the bars for franchisees to enjoy.

As well as the celebrations, a morning conference took place with all franchisees, featuring industry presenters including Steven Alton, CEO of the BII, and Chris Welham of the Licensed Trade Charity. Their sessions highlighted the resilience of publicans as well as the vital support their organisations provide to franchisees and their teams. There was also a franchisee panel session, allowing franchisees to share their experiences, learnings and best practice with one another.

The event also raised £4,722 for Macmillan Cancer Support through a raffle and silent auction.

Samantha Lane, franchisee of The Palmer Taven in Reading, won the Nest Franchisee of the Year award.

Jez Wright, won the Hive Franchisee of the Year award for his pub, The Westbury Tavern in Clayton.

Penny Baldwin, Franchise Operations Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “A huge congratulations to all of this year’s Franchise Award winners!

“These awards are about recognising the very best of our franchise partners – the operators who not only run great pubs but also create brilliant experiences for their communities.

“Our Franchise Festival is a great chance to celebrate together as one team and recognise the incredible growth of our franchise business, which continues to go from strength to strength.”