Fuller’s Launches National Partnership with Dreams Come True to Support Children in Greatest Need

Share Post Share Email

Fuller, Smith & Turner has announced a new partnership with Dreams Come True, a leading national charity dedicated to delivering life-enhancing experiences for children with serious or life-limiting conditions who live in the most deprived communities across the UK.

In the past year alone, Dreams Come True has made a meaningful impact for over 5,000 children, offering moments of joy, connection and respite to families at their time of greatest need.

As part of this new collaboration, a number of Fuller’s country pubs, many of which are located in Hampshire, will donate 50p from every children’s meal sold to Dreams Come True.

These vital funds will help the charity reach even more children, giving them the chance to enjoy their dreams and have unforgettable experiences that simply wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

With one in three children in the UK currently living in poverty, and rates of deprivation at a level not seen in generations, this partnership could not be more timely or essential.

Among the many children supported was Rosie, a six-year-old from Hampshire who lives with Spina Bifida, Hydrocephalus and Epilepsy. Accessible adventure was her dream. Thanks to Dreams Come True, Rosie and her family enjoyed a magical trip to Chester Zoo, which could meet her accessibility needs – complete with an overnight stay.

Highlights included the lanterns and lights trail and feeding penguins, creating precious memories her family will always cherish. Special touches, such as a personalised water bottle and a red panda teddy, made the experience even more meaningful. Rosie’s mother described the trip as ‘such an amazing experience,’ praising both its accessibility and sensory-friendly focus.

Sam Bourke, Marketing Director at Fuller’s, said: “As a team, we feel privileged to be supporting Dreams Come True in this way. Families are at the heart of many of the communities we serve and with 34 of our pubs participating, the Dreams Come True team have assured us that this donation from our children’s meals will make a real difference in many families’ lives. Dreams Come True has proved it really does bring joy to those who need it most and we look forward to seeing how our donation is invested. Across the rest of Fuller’s Managed Pub and Hotels, we will continue to donate 50p per kids’ meal to our main corporate charity partner, Special Olympics GB, to deliver sports programmes to children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the UK.”

Lisa King OBE, Chief Executive of Dreams Come True, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as a charity partner by Fuller’s. As a brand with family at its heart, Fuller’s shares our values and mission to bring joy, happiness and lasting impact to children who are facing extremely tough circumstances across the UK. We are immensely grateful for Fuller’s support, which will help us continue to deliver magic at a time when children need it most. Thank you to the Fuller’s team for being true #DreamMakers.”