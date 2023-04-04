Fuller’s Presents Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility

Share Tweet Share Email

Following the success of Shakespeare in the Garden, Fuller’s is thrilled to welcome Open Bar back to its pub gardens this spring – for a new theatrical performance of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility.

A quartet of performers will delight audiences with this much-loved classic in Fuller’s pub gardens – across 23 pubs in London and the South. Performances will run from 10 May to 10 June – tickets can be purchased on Fuller’s website.

Sense and Sensibility tells the story of the Dashwood sisters, Elinor, Marianne and Margaret as they come of age. It follows the three sisters as they must move with their widowed mother from the estate on which they grew up and look for a new home. They find themselves on the property of a distant relative, Sir John Middleton, and start on a journey of love, romance and heartbreak.

Following their journey in a Fuller’s pub garden is the perfect way to while away a spring evening and fall in love again with this Jane Austen classic.

Nicky Diss, co-founder of Open Bar Theatre, said:

“We are thrilled to be back in Fuller’s gardens with our first spring show, Sense and Sensibility. 2022 was a huge year for our partnership with more performances in more pubs than ever before and four Off West End award nominations. So we are delighted to be adding another tour to the season and creating a brand new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beautiful romantic comedy.

“Four of your favourite Open Bar actors will bring the romance, heartbreak and comedy of Sense and Sensibility to life in your local pub. What could be better than that?”