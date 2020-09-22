Fuller’s Raises The Bar In Wembley Park

London will acquire a brand-new pub this autumn as Fuller, Smith & Turner, the premium pub and hotel operator, gets set to pull pints at its newest pub and restaurant, The White Horse, which will open in Wembley Park on 2 October, with a wide range of COVID-safe precautions.

Influenced by Wembley Park’s legendary past as a host to some of the world’s greatest music and sporting events, and the area’s strong cultural heritage, the new pub’s name, ‘The White Horse’, aptly derives from the first ever FA Cup Final match to be played in the stadium. The higher than anticipated turnout to the 1923 match meant vast crowds surged onto the pitch. Mounted policemen, including one on a light-coloured horse, which became the defining image of the day, had to be brought in to clear the crowds and allow the final to take place. The match is often referred to as the “White Horse Final” and is commemorated by the White Horse Bridge, a footbridge designed by London Eye architects Marks Barfield which leads to Wembley Stadium from the railway station of the same name.

The new pub will offer the community a new and practical space for remote working with its open plan layout. The venue’s upper level has two private rooms and one quiet area, complete with charging points, free Wi-Fi and screens. Tables and specific areas can be pre-booked by individuals or organisations. In addition, a plethora of plugs and USB points at every table throughout the pub make it an ideal space for local workers to enjoy a change of scenery.

The White Horse will offer all-day dining which will include delicious, fresh-cooked food and a range of Chef’s signature dishes from Head Chef, Tars Voznesenskis. The pub will also have a varied and interesting portfolio of beers, wines and spirits as well as range of low and no-alcohol options.

Sinead Murphy, General Manager at The White Horse, said: “Wembley Park is becoming a landmark destination for culture and community, so it was only natural for us to reflect that with the opening of this brand-new pub, which celebrates Wembley’s legendary past. The White Horse will be a neighbourhood pub for Wembley Park’s residents and the wider Brent community who may be seeking an early breakfast before work, a swift pint on the way home, or change of scene to work remotely from.

“We look forward to welcoming event day visitors who will once again visit Wembley Park for its world-class culture and entertainment when it is safe to do so, and we are incredibly excited to be open at Wembley Park for the much-anticipated UEFA Euro 2021 next summer. We intend to be the go-to venue for people to eat, drink and revel in the atmosphere.”

Matt Slade, Retail Director at Quintain, said: “Our vision for retail and leisure at Wembley Park is centered on attracting an imaginative spectrum of both independent and major brands. The British Pub is undoubtedly an integral part of the social fabric that makes up a community. We look forward to this unique pub concept becoming a much-loved local for our residents and visitors to enjoy.

The White Horse will join our vibrant food and beverage line-up that already features some of the capital’s most popular restaurants and bars, alongside the London Designer Outlet – London’s leading fashion and lifestyle outlet destination, further cementing Wembley Park as a world-class destination for visitors and residents alike.”