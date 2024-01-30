Fullers Report Strong Christmas & New Year Sales

Share Tweet Share Email

Fuller’s has reported sales for the five-week Christmas and New Year period were “particularly strong”, up 21.6% against the same period in 2022, driven by a “great performance” from its pub and hotel teams.

The pub company said the strong festive trading further builds on the positive momentum experienced across the business over recent months, which has delivered like-for-like sales growth of 11.5% for the 42 weeks to 20 January 2024.

Chief executive Simon Emeny said:

“I am delighted to see the business continue to deliver strong sales growth. It is testament to the hard work, dedication and energy of our amazing team members who pulled out all the stops to ensure our customers had a brilliant Christmas and New Year.”

“The business is in great shape. While we continue to see the impact of a challenging economic environment, we are positive about the future and confident of meeting market expectations for the full year. Looking forward, while we face significant rises in the national living wage and business rates, we have exciting plans in place to grow the business. These include a number of high profile, trade-enhancing investment schemes in our existing estate, which will ensure we continue to build on our current momentum.”