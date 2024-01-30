Michelin Unveils New Bib Gourmands for 2024 Guide

Share Tweet Share Email

Twenty restaurants have been awarded Bib Gourmands in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2024.

Five pubs have also picked up the accolade.

Named after Bibendum – the official name of the Michelin Man – the Bib Gourmand highlights hospitality venues offering great quality, great value cooking.

The list was revealed ahead of the announcement of the new starred restaurants at the Midland hotel in

Manchester on 5 February.

In 2019, this was specified as venues serving three courses for £30 or under but last year Michelin told The Caterer the award reflected a “balanced price-performance ratio” and there was no longer a “concrete price limit”

Michelin said there was a “key theme of small plates menus running throughout” the list, while five pubs were among the new additions.

The five pubs to pick up the accolade were The Reindeer in Hoveringham, The Three Horseshoes in Fordham,

The Loch & The Tyne in Old Windsor, The Clifton in Bristol and The Bull in Charlbury.

Other notable recipients include small plates restaurant Higher Ground in Manchester, which was founded by a trio of friends, as well as Lark in Bury St Edmunds, East Anglia, which was praised for its “precisely crafted” dishes.

Meanwhile in London, classic French bistro Les 2 Garçons in Crouch End and Punjab and north-west Indian restaurant Empire Empire in Notting Hill were among the new additions.

Restaurants across the south-west and south-east of England were also recognised, including the Mulberry in Falmouth, Dill in Lewes and Palmito on the Brighton-Hove border.

Wales received one new Bib Gourmand for Penarth’s Touring Club, which is run by Welsh chef Bryn Williams.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said: “It is a joy to see 20 restaurants newly awarded the Bib Gourmand in the 2024 edition of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

“These are establishments that deserve recognition for their continued commitment to offering affordable, delicious cooking. The generosity and value for money they offer is wonderful to see during these challenging economic times for the restaurant industry.”