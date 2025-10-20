Funbox Entertainment Invests £4 Million in Kingston with Launch of New Multi-Level Urban Fun Concept

Share Post Share Email

Funbox Entertainment, the UK’s fastest-growing leisure and entertainment operator, is set to unveil its brand-new Urban Fun concept in Kingston upon Thames this December. Representing a £4 million investment and the creation of 25 new local jobs, Urban Fun transforms a former Wilko site on Clarence Street into a landmark hospitality and entertainment destination for the town centre.

The Kingston venue delivers a multi-experiential, cashless social playground designed for all ages, a first-of-its-kind venue where guests can eat, drink, play and win under one roof. The site features an extensive line-up of attractions including Brunswick duck-pin bowling, AR darts, 9-hole themed mini golf, Subsoccer football, axe throwing, curling lanes, American pool, and Neo shuffleboard.

Guests can also enjoy a 12-person private karaoke room, a full cutting-edge arcade featuring UK-first machines, and the European debut of the ICEE Slush Rush machine, adding another layer of high-energy fun. Urban Fun’s Gamergreen digital redemption system allows players to win tickets, choose prizes online, and have them delivered directly to their door via Amazon Prime, a world-first innovation in leisure entertainment.

Complementing the attractions are two vibrant bars, a premium food offering, and live sports shown across multiple screens, including Sky Sports and TNT Sports, making the venue an all-day and late-night destination for families, friends, and corporate groups.

“Urban Fun Kingston is all about creating unforgettable moments for everyone, whether you’re coming with family, colleagues or friends,” said Matthew Deith, Managing Director of Funbox Entertainment.

“There’s nowhere else like it where you’ll find this mix of entertainment, technology and hospitality all in one place. Kingston is just the start of our journey to bring next-level leisure experiences to town centres across the UK.”

The launch represents a major boost for Kingston’s leisure economy, breathing new life into a key high street site and anchoring the town’s growing social and evening scene. Kirsten Henly, Chief Executive, Kingston First said, “The opening of Urban Fun is a huge win for Kingston town centre. Urban Fun not only creates jobs and brings new life to the high street but also gives residents and visitors another brilliant reason to come together and enjoy everything our town has to offer.”