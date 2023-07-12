Further Growth at Young’s – Acquisition Of Three Freehold Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Young’s, the operator of pubs and rooms in London and the South of England, has acquired three premium, managed pubs from Marston’s Revere Pub Company.

Libertine in Bournemouth – 260 covers – 4,227 sq ft – Garden and patio White Hart in North Chippenham – 73 covers – 11 rooms – 2,210 sq ft – Beer garden White Lion in Tenterden – 149 covers – 15 rooms – 2,865 sq ft – Patio

The three high-quality, freehold sites are located in growth markets in the South of England, with attractive characteristics including outside trading and bedrooms.

The acquisitions expand Young’s estate in the South of England and are in line with its proven strategy to continue to invest in its future growth, through a combination of acquisitions and investment in its existing estate.

Simon Dodd, CEO of Young’s, commented: “We are delighted to add these three iconic pubs to our estate. Having acquired several pubs in the South of England in recent years, these freehold sites have great potential and fit with our strategy of operating and expanding our premium, well-invested predominantly freehold pub estate.”