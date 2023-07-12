The Castle on Castle Street in Dudley Re-Opens Following A Major Investment of £241,000

Share Tweet Share Email

The Castle on Castle Street in Dudley, re-opened on Friday 7th July following a major investment of £241,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete transformation to create a brand-new look with fresh décor to appeal to the local community. Inside, the pub has been transformed to host one large, open-plan room with a new bar, flooring, and fixtures throughout.

Outside, the Castle has been completely renovated to include a new khaki green exterior, brand-new signage, lighting, and windows to welcome customers in.

For opening night, customers enjoyed an exclusive live performance from Raphael Tate, a 2023 contestant in ITV’s music show, Starstruck, as well as karaoke and a live DJ.

Operator of The Castle, Lucy Jo Hickman, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

Lucy’s first aim is to raise money to install a lifesaving defibrillator at the Castle.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at The Castle looks fantastic – the team have worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Lucy, every success for the future in making The Castle a fantastic hub of the community”.

Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Christmas selection box collections to local foodbank donations. Proper Pubs recently installed its 85th defibrillator across its estate through the help of fundraising from its locals.