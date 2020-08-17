, Further Reopening Of Hospitality Great News For Sector

UKHospitality has welcomed the news that further elements of the hospitality sector in England and now permitted to reopen.

Indoor theatres, music and performance venues are able to reopen with socially distanced audiences. Wedding receptions in the form of a sit-down meal in a COVID-secure location for up to 30 guests will also be permitted. Indoor soft play, bowling alleys, skating rinks, spas and casinos will be permitted to reopen.

The trade body has also reiterated its concern over the lack of a plan for the reopening of nightclubs.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This is another welcome step to returning to some sort of normality. Lots of businesses like soft play and bowling alleys were feeling overlooked during this crisis. It’s great to see they can now begin to get up and running. It will help keep more businesses alive and valuable jobs open.

“Opening up indoor performances is great news for theatres and music venues and the same goes for wedding receptions. Even in reduced numbers, permitting couples to push ahead with weddings that will have taken no small amount of planning is very positive news.

“We are still concerned that there appears to be no plan for the reopening of nightclubs, though. Clubs all around the country are now at a very real risk of going out of business. We need a plan for their reopening immediately.”