Gastronomy 2026: École Ducasse Deciphers the Major Trends Shaping Tomorrow’s Cuisine and Pastry

École Ducasse, named the World’s Best Culinary Training Institution for three consecutive years, has unveiled the key trends it expects to shape 2026.

True to the philosophy of its founder, multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, the institution observes a profound evolution in culinary practices, driven by a pursuit of balance, naturalness and meaning.

Three major dynamics are emerging: reduced-sugar desserts, plant-based cuisine and the “garden-to-plate” approach.

Reduced-sugar desserts: A new balance of flavour

Long associated with intense indulgence, pastry in 2026 continues its evolution towards creations that are less sweet, more subtle and focused on the intrinsic flavour of ingredients.

In 2026, reduced-sugar desserts are not about restriction, but about balance. Chefs are refining their mastery of sugar, playing with bitterness, acidity and texture to reveal the aromatic complexity of fruits, grains and chocolate. This approach responds to a dual objective: preserving consumer health while enhancing the tasting experience.

Fruit, in particular, is becoming central to this philosophy, valued both for its nutritional qualities and for its aromatic and visual richness. In this respect, chefs such as Cédric Grolet, an alumnus of the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (École Ducasse), have placed fruit at the heart of their creative expression, across taste, design and presentation.

At École Ducasse, this development is fully integrated into the teaching of pastry arts, where technical mastery is combined with deep reflection on nutritional composition, seasonality and precision of flavour. At the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP), the world’s largest campus dedicated to pastry arts, professional training programmes such as “Yule logs and gluten-free end-of-year treats, without added sugar or with a low Glycaemic Index” reflect this commitment to combining health and pleasure. The programme “Small Cakes, New Trends” also emphasises lightness, flavour balance and a contemporary approach to dessert.

These modules reflect a strong conviction: tomorrow’s pastry excellence must be as nutritionally conscious as it is impeccable in taste.

Plant-based cuisine: Creativity, technique and commitment

Plant-based cuisine is firmly establishing itself as a cornerstone of contemporary gastronomy. In 2026, it is no longer simply an alternative: it is a fully recognised field of culinary expression.

Far from being limited to ingredient selection, this approach relies on specific techniques such as fermentation, gentle cooking methods, plant-based extractions, the preparation of concentrated juices and broths, and the roasting of seeds and grains. Chefs are developing highly precise methods to elevate plant ingredients, refine textures and deepen aromatic intensity. This evolution reflects growing awareness of environmental and societal challenges, while also representing a remarkable creative opportunity.

École Ducasse supports this transformation by placing plant-based cuisine at the core of its programmes, preparing future talent to design innovative, responsible and economically viable menus. At the Paris Campus, continuing professional training programmes such as “Plant-Based Cuisine” (May and November 2026) provide in-depth work on seasonal vegetables, grains and legumes, while the programme “Cooking the Living: A Free and Inclusive Plant-Based Cuisine” (April 2026) explores a committed, sustainable and life-respecting culinary approach.

“Plant-based cuisine is not an alternative; it is a field of expression in its own right,” explained Julian Mercier, Executive Chef at École Ducasse Paris Campus. “It requires just as much technical skill, precision and creativity as traditional cuisine. Training chefs to elevate plant ingredients gives them the tools to shape a contemporary gastronomy that is responsible and deeply aligned with its time.”

From garden to plate: Reconnecting gastronomy with nature

The third major trend for 2026 lies in a more integrated approach to production, from garden to plate.

The use of edible plants, fresh aromatic herbs, flowers, microgreens and locally grown produce is becoming a defining marker of culinary identity. Chefs are developing kitchen gardens, working closely with producers and rediscovering forgotten varieties to enrich their flavour palette.

This philosophy, closely aligned with Alain Ducasse’s vision, is rooted in respect for the living world, seasonality and traceability. It embodies a conscious gastronomy in which technique serves nature, not the other way around.

Julian commented: “The trends emerging for 2026 are not simple fashions; they reflect a deeper transformation of our profession, towards a gastronomy that is more conscious, more creative and more closely aligned with societal and environmental expectations. At École Ducasse, we place these developments at the heart of our teaching to train chefs who are capable of innovating, adapting and inspiring.”

École Ducasse runs three schools in France – Paris Studio, Paris Campus and ENSP – as well as international schools and studios in the Philippines, India, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy, the broad portfolio of programmes aims to meet all training needs: from short programmes for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two to nine-month programmes for career changers, to three-year undergraduate programmes and bachelor’s degree in culinary and pastry arts.

Through these 2026 trends, the school reaffirms its mission: to transmit excellence in savoir-faire while preparing professionals to shape a gastronomy that is more responsible, more plant-forward and more balanced.