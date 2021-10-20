Get Real This Christmas with LittlePod

450 g mixed dried fruit 50 g glacé cherries (optional) grated zest of 1 orange 1 tablespoon LittlePod chocolate extract or 350ml, LittlePod vanilla beer or stout 350g plain flour 1⁄4 teaspoon mixed spice 175 g butter or margarine 275 g soft brown sugar 50 g walnuts or 50 g blanched almonds, shredded grated zest of 1 lemon 1⁄2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda 150 ml LittlePod vanilla beer or stout 3 eggs 1 teaspoon LittlePod vanilla paste, or 1 vanilla pod, (seeds only) a 20-cm round cake pan, greased and lined with baking paper, with a 5-cm collar

LittlePod goes liquid! When we launched our award-winning vanilla beer we never expected it to end up in a cake – a souped-up version of an Irish porter cake. People often want to make a cake for Christmas but then leave it until it’s too late.This quick-to-make cake is the answer.As the Irish say: Nollaig shona duit! (Happy Christmas!).

1. Soak the dried fruit, cherries and orange zest in the LittlePod chocolate extract overnight. Alternatively, soak the dried fruit, cherries and orange zest in 350ml of LittlePod Vanilla Beer or regular stout overnight.

2. Preheat the oven to 140°C (275oF) Gas mark 1. Sift the flour and spice into a mixing bowl. Cut the butter or margarine into the flour and rub it in until it resembles bread- crumbs. Add the sugar, soaked fruit (after straining it), nuts, lemon zest and stir well.

3. Dissolve the bicarbonate of soda in the LittlePod vanilla beer or stout over a low heat. Beat the eggs, add the LittlePod vanilla paste (or seeds of the vanilla pod) and combine them with the beer mixture, off the heat. Stir this into the dry ingredients and mix well.

4. Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 2 hours, then turn down the oven to 120°C (250°F), or until nicely browned. If a knife or skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean, the cake is cooked.

5. Allow to cool in the pan before turning it out. Do not cut it the same day, if possible; it’s best kept to mature in an airtight container.